New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,200 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Astec Industries worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Astec Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.23. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.