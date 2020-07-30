New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Sleep Number worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 43,041 shares of company stock worth $2,271,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

