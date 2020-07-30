Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Sell

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.40. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $198.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

