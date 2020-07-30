Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $8.95. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 179,464 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.74, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

About Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

