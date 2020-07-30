Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.78. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 264,662 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIR.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

