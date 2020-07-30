New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

