New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of iRobot worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,868 shares of company stock worth $5,783,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $72.29 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

