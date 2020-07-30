New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Mobile Mini worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini by 5,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mobile Mini by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

