New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,404 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.28% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.