New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Uniti Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 487,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Uniti Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Uniti Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

