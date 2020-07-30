New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

