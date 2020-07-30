New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,300 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,149,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,184 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.05. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

