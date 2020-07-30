New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,200 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of NCR worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 14,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2,344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

