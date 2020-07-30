Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.