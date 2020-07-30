Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.97. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 59,984 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

