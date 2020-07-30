Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.62. Brookfield Renewable Power Fund shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 3,650 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.41.

About Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Power Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in iRobot Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in iRobot Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,404 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,404 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality
New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report