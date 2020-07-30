Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXINF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

OXINF stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

