PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.10 on Thursday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

