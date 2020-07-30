PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.10 on Thursday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Earnings History for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in iRobot Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in iRobot Co.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,404 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,404 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality
New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report