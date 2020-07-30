Goldman Sachs Group Increases Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,143

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,005 ($49.29) to GBX 4,143 ($50.98) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. HSBC raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 3,730 ($45.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($57.84) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,883.08 ($47.79).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,510 ($43.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 32.94 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,351.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,304.01.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

