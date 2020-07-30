Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426.13 ($17.55).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.77) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.42.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

