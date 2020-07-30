SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,976,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

ENPH opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.