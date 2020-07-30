Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Macy’s worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NYSE:M opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

