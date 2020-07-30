Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,579,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 185.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 209,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

