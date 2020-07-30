Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $53,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

