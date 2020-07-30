Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.