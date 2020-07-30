Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after buying an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $469,811,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

