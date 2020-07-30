Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,425,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10,929.8% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,546,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,077,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 327.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 322,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.