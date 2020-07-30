Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 203.15, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

