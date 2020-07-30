Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 80.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 278,526 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 158,531 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

