Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,818.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

NYSE:SCI opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

