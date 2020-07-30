Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.