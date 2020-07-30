Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.44.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $383.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.31. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

