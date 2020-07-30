Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

