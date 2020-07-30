Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,492 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

