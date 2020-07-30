Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,440 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

