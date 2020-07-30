State Street Corp Purchases 410,364 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.51% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

