State Street Corp Has $13.12 Million Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 483,206 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,713,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 113,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,149,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBSB stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBSB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

