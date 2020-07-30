State Street Corp Acquires 91,500 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.44% of Cosan worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $53,200,000. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 8,693,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZZ. HSBC raised Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NYSE CZZ opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.