Morgan Stanley Has $1.09 Million Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 676,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,507,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $34,227.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Roth Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

