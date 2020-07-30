First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000.

Shares of FTHI opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

