Scotiabank Cuts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $21.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.