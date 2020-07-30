Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $703.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

