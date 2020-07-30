Ixico (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.95

Shares of Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and traded as high as $72.00. Ixico shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 1,249 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.

Ixico (LON:IXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 1.01 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ixico Plc will post -1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ixico (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

