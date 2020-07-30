Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $725.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $803.96.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,053.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $922.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.27 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 20.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

