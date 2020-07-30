Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $35.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 4,742 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANCUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

