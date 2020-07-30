Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $865,000 Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

