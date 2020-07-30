25,789 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,236,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

