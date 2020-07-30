Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 52,785 Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Casa Systems worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casa Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Casa Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 653,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Casa Systems Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $393.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

