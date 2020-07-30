Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,565 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 619,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 412,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average is $243.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

