Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $943,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,031,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Select Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 557,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Select Medical by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,757 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

